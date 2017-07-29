Photo: Asheboro Courier-Tribune

ASHEBORO, NC - An Asheboro man accused of trying to intimidate his neighbors has been arrested by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office arrested Jeffery McDaniel Thursday after neighbors say McDaniel put inflammatory signs up about their ethnicity.

McDaniel, 59, is believed to have hung a noose on a tree on his property on Highway 42 in Asheboro and put derogatory signs on the property line that faced their home. Detectives interviewed the neighbors and photographed the noose before taking McDaniel to Randolph County Jail.

McDaniel was charged with Placing Exhibit with Intention of Intimidating Others, Trespassing, and Communicating Threats.

He talked to WFMY News 2 after he was released from jail and says he regrets putting the sign up. He says he put up the whole display after getting into an argument with his neighbors and says if he could do it again, he would take the noose down sooner.

His neighbors say they're glad the Sheriff's Office took the noose down.

