Truckee Police ask for public's help locating wanted suspect

(Photo: Truckee Police Department)

The Truckee Police Department is seeking public’s help locating a suspect who has a felony arrest warrant.

Michael John Lenning, 33, is suspected of vehicle theft and other multiple commercial burglaries.

Lenning has blonde hair, green eyes and is approximately 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds, according to police. He is said to have ties to Placerville, Pollock Pines, as well as Sparks and Silver Springs, Nevada.

Police say do not attempt contacting Lenning, if located contact Truckee PD or your local law enforcement agency in the area he's seen.

