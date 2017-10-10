Trump orders federal aid for California wildfires

TOPSHOT - A firefighter pulls a hose in front of a burning house in the Napa wine region of California on October 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region. (Photo: OSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump approved a California disaster declaration, ordering federal aid to help battle the wildfires sweeping through Northern California, the White House said Tuesday.

The declaration comes as state officials announced 15 people have died as a result of the 17 fires burning more than 110,000 acres across the region. More than 2,000 homes and buildings were destroyed,

Federal aid will be sent to help supplement state and local recovery efforts for the areas affected in the fires that began Sunday evening, the White House said. There is also funding available for for emergency work in BUtte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

