Trump protest breaks out near Capitol building

Protesters picketed in front of the Capitol after President Donald Trump put in an appeal to override a federal judge blocking the executive order on immigration Saturday.
The order, which was put in place a week ago, was temporarily reversed after Judge James Robart from the Federal District Court in Seattle, Washington, said President Trump's order banning refugees and travelers from seven nations hurts the state universities and tax base.
Copyright 2017 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs