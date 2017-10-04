Trump tosses paper towels to crowd in Puerto Rico visit

US President Donald Trump takes part in a food and supply distribution at the Cavalry Chapel in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico on October 3, 2017. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, This content is subject to copyright.)

With a soft flick of the wrist, President Trump cast rolls of paper towels into the eager arms of delighted Puerto Ricans on Tuesday.

At the island's Calvary Chapel, enthusiastic residents reached for the paper towels with each heave, like baseball fans stretching for a foul ball.

Trump's paper product flinging made for memorable visuals during his visit to the U.S. territory, which was ravaged by Hurricane Maria last month.

A White House press pool report described it as a "well-staged" event, where the president was cheered amid signs that read "Proud Americans," "God Bless You Mr. President" and "Let's Make Puerto Rico Great Again."

Standing before a table of relief supplies, the president displayed a much softer demeanor than he did days earlier when he criticized the mayor of San Juan's "poor leadership ability" and lamented how the island's leaders "want everything done for them."

"There's a lot of love in this room, a lot of love," he said, before launching the rolls into the air like a basketball player shooting a free throw.

Other parts of Trump's one-day tour weren't as warm. A woman held up a sign reading, "You are a bad hombre" as the president's motorcade passed a damaged part of the island.

After Hurricane Irma swept through Florida, Trump passed out hoagies — "here's a nice one!" — and made a reference to his infamous hand size during a stop in Naples.

"They're too small," said the president, tearing through a pair of white plastic gloves.

