Tuesday storm promises snow, avalanche danger

Squaw Valley Ski Resort (Photo: Rennett Stowe/Flickr)

If you're still hashing out your holiday weekend plans, consider them made.

Sierra Nevada ski resorts are expecting lots of fresh powder this weekend following the Northern California storms.

The recent storm created high river levels and flooding conditions amongst other weather-related issues, but the end result may make for a weekend on the slopes.

The Sierra normally receives maritime snowpacks, also known as pacific snowpacks, meaning the snow is wet and heavy, and bonds together well. Snowpacks are related to different layers of snow. Each snowpack consists of a unique layer of snow which impacts the next layer of snow to come.

The area hasn't received the usual snowpack because of the recent drought years but according to Kevin Cooper, spokesperson for Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort, after the storms, the snowpack will look as it should on a normal winter.

"We'll see perfect Christmas snow," Cooper said.

The wet conditions and the upcoming cold temperatures Tuesday will create “an amazing snow base,” making a great set up for the season, Cooper said.

The recent storm triggered an avalanche warning in the Sierra after significant new snow loading and wet runoff. The Sierra Avalanche Center is still warning of high avalanche danger, in effect Monday January 9th at 8 p.m. through 7 a.m. Wednesday January 11th.

The high winds expected to start Tuesday and more heavy snowfall could impact the avalanche danger. Drivers heading up to the Sierras should expect long delays due to chain control if planning to travel through Thursday until the storm wears out.

The Sierra Avalanche Center will reassess the avalanche warning January 11th at 7 a.m.

However, travel should be safe after the storm has cleared right before the weekend, according to Cooper.

"The challenge for people coming up to the snow is how they prepare to come to the snow," Cooper said.

He stressed the importance of bringing snow chains. Cooper also advised visitors to remember to pack extra layers and extra outerwear to ensure a comfortable trip. The Sierra ski resorts are expecting to see bluebird conditions, but don't let the sunny skies fool you.

"Just because its clear skies doesn't mean it's not cold," Cooper said.

As long as visitors come prepared, a trip to the Sierras to may be the perfect treat after a stormy week.

"It's an amazing winter to come up," Cooper said. "Tahoe is at it's best right now. MLK weekend is the perfect time to come out and enjoy the snow.

