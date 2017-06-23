Tulare County K9 dies from possible heat related sickness

We're sad to report the Tulare County Sheriff's Department lost one of their own.
K9 Kaytu, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, has died from an intestinal blockage which may have been heat related, according to the department.
Kaytu served for 5 years. During that time, the department said he apprehended 11 suspects, located two guns and participated in eight bomb searches.
“Our hearts go out to Dep. Evans and all of our K-9 handlers who worked with him and Kaytu,” Sheriff Boudreaux said.
RIP, Kaytu.
