Tulare County K9 dies from possible heat related sickness

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:01 PM. PDT June 23, 2017

We're sad to report the Tulare County Sheriff's Department lost one of their own.

K9 Kaytu, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, has died from an intestinal blockage which may have been heat related, according to the department. 

Kaytu served for 5 years. During that time, the department said he apprehended 11 suspects, located two guns and participated in eight bomb searches. 

“Our hearts go out to Dep. Evans and all of our K-9 handlers who  worked with him and Kaytu,” Sheriff Boudreaux said.

RIP, Kaytu. 

