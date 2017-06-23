Tulare County K9 dies from possible heat related sickness

Photo by Tulare County Sheriff's Department.

We're sad to report the Tulare County Sheriff's Department lost one of their own.

K9 Kaytu, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, has died from an intestinal blockage which may have been heat related, according to the department.

Kaytu served for 5 years. During that time, the department said he apprehended 11 suspects, located two guns and participated in eight bomb searches.

“Our hearts go out to Dep. Evans and all of our K-9 handlers who worked with him and Kaytu,” Sheriff Boudreaux said.

RIP, Kaytu.

