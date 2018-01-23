A stop sign in the Turlock area with a sticker that reads "OPEN BORDERS.' (Photo: ABC10)

These stickers are showing up on stop signs and utility poles around Turlock. They are anti-immigration stickers, fliers and messages associated with hate groups.

"It's very upsetting," said Cathy Doo, who's apart of the Turlock area group Coalition Against Hate. "One, we don't want that in our community. And two, we are better than that. This is something we should not be fighting in 2018."

The group says up to 200 stickers have appeared in the Turlock area since late last summer.

The stickers say "Open Borders", so when the sticker is placed below "STOP" on a stop sign it reads "STOP Open Borders." Some stickers promote the "ALT RIGHT" movement associated with white supremacy and hate groups and community activists say as soon as they take them down, they're back up.

"The city of Turlock, this community, has always been a very caring and loving community and treated each other with respect and dignity," said Turlock Police Chief Nino Amirfar.

Amirfar says the stickers are appearing on public properties on the outskirts of the city. He also says while they do break the law, it's also a freedom of speech issue.

"And it's important as a law enforcement that we maintain civility in our community and we hold the right to the first amendment," he said.

Stanislaus State University, in Turlock, is also seeing offensive fliers up on campus, with at least one anti-immigration poster reported to police and removed.

Though police say there are no arrests made, they are using all of their resources to catch whoever is responsible.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the department’s tip line at (209) 668-5550 or e-mail tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

© 2018 KXTV-TV