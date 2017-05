Turlock High School lockdown lifted after police arrest suspect

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Turlock High School was on lockdown after police were searching for a possible armed suspect, according to the Turlock Unified School District.

Police have located and arrested the suspect which led to the lockdown being lifted.

*ATTN* E Marshall/ Colorado/ Cooper/ Oak &Turlock High are on lock down-Offcrs are searching for a subject, possibly armed @ChiefAmirfar — Turlock Police Dept. (@turlockpolice) May 16, 2017

*UPDATE* THE SUBJECT HAS BEEN LOCATED & ARRESTED.

THE LOCK DOWN HAS BEEN LIFTED. Thank you for your cooperation. @ChiefAmirfar — Turlock Police Dept. (@turlockpolice) May 16, 2017

