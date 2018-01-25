Turlock man killed in crash remembered by students, teachers

A Turlock man killed in a crash is being remembered by Turlock High School students and teachers.

Zach Moore was killed in a car crash last week.

CHP is still investigating the crash off Kennedy Road on State Route 108. The 20-year-old's car crossed over to oncoming traffic Thursday morning.

Moore played football for Turlock High School. Students and teachers are creating a scholarship fund in Moore's name.

"It means a lot to our school," said Jennifer Cullum, a teacher. "Zach's dad, Dave announces football games, basketball games, and baseball games. He's done that for years and years so he is a big part of Turlock High."

Moore is remembered at the school for his talents on the football field.

"I just knew him through the community and stuff," said Cameran Sherwood, a student. "Growing up, you're a young kid, and you see Zach and you wanna be him growing up, the athlete he was and the kid he was."

Sherwood got the idea to make the t-shirts to raise money in memory of Moore.

"A couple of teachers at our school that had Zach as a student wanted to do something to honor Zach and remember Zach," Cullum said. "We want this scholarship to last forever and ever so we wanna get as much money as possible as we can."

Nick Crivelli's family donated their time and supplies to make the t-shirts.

"You don't lose ties from people after so many years," Crivelli said. "People are always willing to help out here, especially the high schools and all the other schools."

His friends and family say he had so much to give. Through this scholarship, they hope his memory will live on for many more decades to come.

