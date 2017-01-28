Turlock ministry giving away Fancy Food to people in need

The Westside Ministries in Turlock, California, are giving away more than 25 tons of food thanks to a donation from a San Francisco food festival.



The Fancy Food Show, one of the largest specialty food festivals on the West Coast, donated leftover food valued at more than an estimated $250,000 to the Central Valley ministry.

Westside Ministries Director JoLynn Di Grazia said it's a proud opportunity to give back to the hard-working community.



A majority of the children the ministry works with come from low-income families, Di Grazia said.

"Yet, we have the lowest unemployment rate in this part of the valley," Di Grazia said. "They work very hard so we wanted to help them out.”

On Saturday, dozens of volunteers were working swiftly to pack boxes full of specialty meats, cheeses, and desserts.



The food giveaway will take place Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon and is open to the public. To receive a box of food, you must bring an identification card.

Copyright 2016 KXTV