Two Turlock women were arrested for their involvement in breaking into a mailbox on Tuesday, according to the Turlock Police department.
Cynthia Gomez, a 33-year-old woman, was arrested for attempted theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and violation of probation and Jovan Deshay, 35, was also arrested for attempted theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday the police got a call that a mailbox was tampered near the 31000 block of E. Hawkeye Ave. The person who witnessed the incident helped provide a description of the suspects and the vehicle.
Following that, the police searched the surrounding areas and found a vehicle matching the description given at the 100 block of Starr Ave.
The Turlock PD is aware of the high numbers of mailbox break-ins occurring throughout the city and are trying to combat the issue. It is unknown right now if these two women are solely responsible for all of the break-ins, according to police.
Copyright 2017 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs