Mugshots of the two suspects involved in mai break-in incident. Jovan Deshay, 35, is on the left and Cynthia Gomez, 33, is on the right. (Photo: Turlock PD)

Two Turlock women were arrested for their involvement in breaking into a mailbox on Tuesday, according to the Turlock Police department.

Cynthia Gomez, a 33-year-old woman, was arrested for attempted theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and violation of probation and Jovan Deshay, 35, was also arrested for attempted theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday the police got a call that a mailbox was tampered near the 31000 block of E. Hawkeye Ave. The person who witnessed the incident helped provide a description of the suspects and the vehicle.

Following that, the police searched the surrounding areas and found a vehicle matching the description given at the 100 block of Starr Ave.

The Turlock PD is aware of the high numbers of mailbox break-ins occurring throughout the city and are trying to combat the issue. It is unknown right now if these two women are solely responsible for all of the break-ins, according to police.

