Turlock police arrested two women for robbery, other charges

Two Turlock women have been arrested for robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Turlock police responded to what was described as a "take over style" robbery at a restaurant in the 2700 block of Geer Road on Friday July 14.

Police say the suspect forced their way into the restaurant and forced employees into the walk-in refrigerator at gun point. The suspect fled the scene in an awaiting car after emptying the cash register and safe.

No injuries occurred to any victims.

As the investigation continued, police then identified Monique Garcia, 21, and Patricia Pires,18, as the suspects and the two eventually confessed to the crime on Thursday July 20. Some of the stolen cash and a replica gun were found.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Frank Navarro (209) 664-7319 or the Turlock Police Department’s tip line at (209) 668-5550.

