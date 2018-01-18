The Turlock Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying vandalism suspects who are said to have intentionally flooded an apartment complex.

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 14, at approximately 12:53 a.m., when officers and Turlock Fire responded to the Vista Apartments at 900 W. Monte Vista. There was a report of major flooding.

During the investigation, officials found out several water valves were intentionally opened. This caused water from the fire suppressions system to flood the building.

The surveillance video below shows several "people of interest" who may be involved with the incident.

If you have any information call Detective Jason Tosta at (209) 664-7324. You can also call the Turlock Police Department’s tip line at (209) 668-5550 [extension 6780] or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

