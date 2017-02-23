Twitch: the social media network for gamers

Gamers play video games. (Photo: Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

For those unfamiliar with the world of gaming, Twitch may not ring a bell.

But every day, the social video platform attracts nearly 10 million visitors looking to watch and chat video games with more than two million streamers, according to the company's website.

Twitch serves as a community for gamers, hosting video game culture and creative arts. The Amazon-owned platform features a number of video channels, where different video games are broadcasted while being played.

How it works, in a nutshell:

Video game streamers serve as entertainers. Streamers allow viewers to tap into their game and watch as they're playing it. The experience is meant to be interactive and audiences can chat with gamer hosts. Streamers on Twitch can make a living based off of how they entertain and engage with their audience.

Audiences can also interact with other viewers watching in real-time while learning from a streamer who is highly skilled at their shared interest. Because viewers can see a game play out, Twitch claims to influence video game purchases in an honest matter.

Essentially, Twitch is a social network serving the the nearly $100 billion video game industry and its fans.

The video game streaming site boasts some impressive numbers.

Twitch released their year in review for 2016 this month and it's safe to say they had a big year.

There were 292 billion minutes viewed on the platform over the year. That's equivalent to more than half a million years in minutes. People watched an average of 106 minutes per day, more than Facebook's users who scroll for 50 minutes a day.

Twitch users also sent more than 14 billion chat messages.

Additionally, the gamer platform raised more than $25 million for charity last year. In fact, charity events are popular in the gamer community, where money is raised for organizations such as children's hospitals and for people with disabilities.

Sadly, tragedy struck during a recent charity live-stream when a 35-year-old gamer, Brian "Poshybrid" Vigneaul, died while on a 22 hour marathon for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

While there are many Twitch streamers who are sponsored by companies and products, many also choose to set up donation options for viewers to give to a featured charity.

There's something for everyone.

If you're not into modern video games, you can check out retro Nintendo and Sega games being played on Twitch. Everything from Super Mario Bros and Sonic the Hedgehog can be found on a channel near you.

