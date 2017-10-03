Two-alarm field fire extinguished in south Sacramento, multiple structures damaged

(Photo: Sacramento Fire Department)

The Sacramento Fire Department has extinguished a two-alarm field fire in south Sacramento that has damaged multiple structures.

The field fire is in a field at W. Stockton Blvd and Cotton Lane.

Officials say that the fire was threatening homes. Multiple structures and outbuildings have been damaged.

There are no injuries and the fire is under investigation.

Fire at W. Stockton & Cotton Ln. extinguished, crews mopping up. 2 homes, 1 garage, 1 shed damaged. No injuries, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/CUDyAvFWdP — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 4, 2017

