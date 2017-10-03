KXTV
Two-alarm field fire extinguished in south Sacramento, multiple structures damaged

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 7:32 PM. PDT October 03, 2017

The Sacramento Fire Department has extinguished a two-alarm field fire in south Sacramento that has damaged multiple structures. 

The field fire is in a field at W. Stockton Blvd and Cotton Lane.

Officials say that the fire was threatening homes. Multiple structures and outbuildings have been damaged.

There are no injuries and the fire is under investigation.

