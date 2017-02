Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A two-car collision Saturday has closed Folsom-Auburn Road between Eureka and Folsom Lake Crossing, according to the Folsom Police Department.

The non-fatal collision was a head-on crash between two vehicles, Folsom Police Department Sgt. Andrew Bates said.

The stretch of road will be closed until at least 3 p.m.

