Two confirmed dead after colliding with big rig

Two people are dead following a collision in Interstate 5 Wednesday morning.

According to CHP Sgt. Aaron Rohner, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, near Elk Grove. As of 7 a.m., the northbound lanes have been reduced at Laguna, with the #3 lane the only one closed to traffic.

Rohner noted that traffic had slowed due to another, unrelated accident that was in the clearing stages when a 2007 Isuzu box truck collided with the rear end of a tractor trailer. The collision crushed the cabin of the mid-sized truck, killing both inside. The victims have been described as two, adult males, ages 31 and 21, from Hollister and Gilroy, respectively.

The victim's identification has yet been released.

CHP believe the collision was a result of unsafe speed, but the incident is still under investigation. Rohner said they also believe the deceased driver was not wearing a seat-belt.

All lanes of traffic along I-5 were reopened around 8:15 a.m.

