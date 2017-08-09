Two found dead at a house near 5000 block of Bonniemae Way. (Photo: ABC10)

Sacramento Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a South Sacramento home.

Police received a call around 4 p.m. and responded to the location on the 5000 block of Bonniemae Way.

Homicide detectives are on the scene and have not ruled out the incident as a homicide, saying that the deaths do appear to be "unnatural and under suspicious circumstances."

We'll have more information as it becomes available.

