Sacramento Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a South Sacramento home.
Police received a call around 4 p.m. and responded to the location on the 5000 block of Bonniemae Way.
Homicide detectives are on the scene and have not ruled out the incident as a homicide, saying that the deaths do appear to be "unnatural and under suspicious circumstances."
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
