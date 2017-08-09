KXTV
Police: Two found dead in South Sacramento home

Sacramento Police are investigating reports of two bodies found in South Sacramento

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:38 PM. PDT August 09, 2017

Sacramento Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a South Sacramento home. 

Police received a call around 4 p.m. and responded to the location on the 5000 block of Bonniemae Way.

Homicide detectives are on the scene and have not ruled out the incident as a homicide, saying that the deaths do appear to be "unnatural and under suspicious circumstances."

We'll have more information as it becomes available.

