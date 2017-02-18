CHP: Fatal I-5 accident caused by wrong-way driver fleeing deputies

Fire officials have re-opened southbound Interstate 5 Saturday morning after two people who led Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase died in a wrong way collision, said California Highway Patrol spokesperson Michael Bradley.

According to Bradley, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. after the two men drove the wrong way onto southbound I-5 at J Street. A truck driver involved in the accident was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Bradley said.

In a tweet just after 8 a.m., the Sacramento Fire Department intially urged drivers to take alternate routes because there were "multiple vehicles with extrication" and crews in the roadways. The accident is now cleared and the road is open.

The chase began in the Arden-Arcade area after sheriff's deputies ran the plates of the stolen Toyota Sienna, Bradley said. The driver of the Sienna fled after an attempted stop, and deputies followed the driver through downtown Sacramento.

"[The driver] proceeded to drive the wrong way on J Street," Bradely said. "The sheriff's office, due to safety concerns, terminated the pursuit. The vehicle continued onto the J Street onramp."

The car drove a little while before colliding with a box truck, Bradley said.

If you have any information regarding the accident, call CHP at (916) 861-1300.

Copyright 2017 KXTV