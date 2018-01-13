Two juveniles injured, one killed in Friday night shooting

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that left two juveniles injured and a third dead.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of McNary Court around 11:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local area hospital.

One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the hospital, the other two are expected to be okay.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shots were fired at a home during a party. People had already left the party when deputies arrived. They are asking for anyone who may have been at the party to come forward with any information they may have.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

© 2018 KXTV-TV