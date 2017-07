Mugshots of Michael Glass, left, and Robert Clark, right. (Photo: Courtesy: Stockton Police Department)

Two men have been arrested over the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The incident happened on May 27 in the 1800 block of Field Avenue in Stockton.

After an ongoing investigation, detectives arrested 23-year-old Michael Glass and 27-year-old Robert Clark.

Stay with ABC10 for more updates.

© 2017 KXTV-TV