Two men arrested in 2011 homicide as police search for two other suspects

(Jorge Delatorre/Courtesy of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department)

Two men have been arrested and two others are outstanding following a homicide that occurred in Modesto in 2011, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

On Nov. 26, 2011, deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of El Paraiso Bar located at 1500 Crows Landing Road in Modesto.

Upon arrival, authorities located 22-year-old Samuel Gallardo with a gunshot wound. Gallardo was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

In the past six years, detectives continued to follow leads related to the investigation and were able to identify 26- year-old Jorge Delatorre, 28-year-old Hector Mendoza, 24-year-old Tony Macias and 27-year-old Tomas Solorio as suspects in the case.

Delatorre was arrested for murder, criminal conspiracy, and participation in a criminal street gang on June 18 while Mendoza was arrested for murder and criminal conspiracy on July 5.

Solorio and Macias are still outstanding, police say.

