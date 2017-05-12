Two men arrested in Auburn for soliciting sex with minors

Placer County Sheriff's detectives arrested two men recently in Auburn for soliciting sex from a minor. (Photo: Courtesy: Placer County Sheriff's Department)

Two men were arrested recently after traveling to Auburn to meet young girls for sex.

According to a press release from the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, the two men were arrested in separate cases. Derick Alcocer, 23, of Dixon, contacted a 13-year-old girl on a Facebook page that was actually created and monitored by a detective. On April 26, Alcocer drove to Auburn to meet the girl and was arrested by detectives waiting at Regional Park in North Auburn.

On May 4, Paul E. Carreras, 64, an attorney from Roseville, traveled to Auburn to meet who he believed was a 13-year-old girl who had answered his online ad seeking a “sexy, curious younger girl.” After corresponding for 10 days, Carreras arranged to meet the girl at Regional Park. He was also met by the detective who’d been corresponding with him.

Both suspects were booked into the Placer County Jail on charges of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense. Alcocer was additionally charged with sending harmful matter to a minor.

Placer County Sheriff's Department warns parents to closely monitor websites and content being viewed by their children.

© 2017 KXTV-TV