Two Modesto schools dealing with cases of pot laced brownies on campus

Marijuana laced brownies found on two Modesto City Schools campuses within the same week.

Jessica Leyva was stunned at the news marijuana laced brownies ended up at Beard Elementary in Modesto, where her son attends.

“I told my son yesterday, do not be getting your cookies or anything from anybody and don’t be sharing your food either," said Leyva.

It happened on Thursday Sept. 21 at Beard Elementary's after school program.

According to the school district, one student brought pot laced brownies in and three students ate them.

“Staff contacted their families immediately and advised that their student be taken to be examined by a physician," said Becky Fortuna, spokesperson for Modesto City Schools.

The student who brought the brownies was identified and disciplined, but no other details were provided.

Then, on Monday Sept. 25, about a mile away at Grace Davis High School, a student brought marijuana laced brownies to that campus.

In this case, a female student fell and her hurt her head. She has been treated and released.

“After an investigation it was discovered the student consumed a brownie that contained marijuana. Upon further investigation it was discovered there was one student who brought the brownies to school and three students who had consumed the brownies," said Fortuna.

For students in Modesto City Schools, discipline means suspension and or expulsion and possible criminal charges. Fortuna would not say what discipline the student at Grace Davis High School received.

In seven years as a Public Information Officer for Modesto City Schools, Fortuna says it's the first time she can recall pot laced brownies brought on a district campus.

“It’s always alarming to hear that there are drugs on our campuses. We train our staff to look for symptoms of drug use," she said.

With California voters legalizing the use of recreational marijuana last year, schools are starting to see more and more incidents involving marijuana showing up in some form on school grounds.

Leyva says adults need to be much more careful.

“It’s not a bad thing. But they should have taken care of putting it wrapped up or somewhere out of a kid’s grasp," said Leyva.

