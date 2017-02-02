Two occupants victims of home invasion in Folsom

Two occupants were inside at the time a home invasion took place near Winter Oak and Palmerson Dr., according to the Sacramento Sheriff's Department.
The two suspects fled the scene and though nothing was stolen from the home, one of the occupants of the home went to the hospital.
There is no description of the suspects, but the police have setup a perimeter in the area as they search for them.
