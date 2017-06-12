Two people in critical condition after car crashes into home following shooting

Police lights.

Two people are in critical condition after a car crashed into a home in South Sacramento following a shooting Monday evening, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival at the home near the corner of J Pkwy and Southeast Pkwy, authorities found the two victims inside the car that crashed into the home.

It's unclear where the shooting happened, officials say.

No further information has been released.

© 2017 KXTV-TV