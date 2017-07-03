Two shot, one dead, in Stockton homicide investigation

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

One person is dead and another in the hospital after a shooting Sunday even in Stockton.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting along the 2000 block of Scribner Street. Upon arrival, police found two men who appeared to have been shot. One of the men died at the scene while the other was transferred to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time there is no suspect information or a motive.

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

