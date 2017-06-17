Two teens arrested in South Sacramento shooting that left one dead, 2 injured

Sacramento County sheriffs arrested two 15-year-old males for the Friday night shooting death of a 38-year-old man in south Sacramento, officials said.

The shooting happened after 7:30 p.m. in a parking lot near 23rd Avenue and 42nd Street. According to the sheriff's department, a Sacramento Police Officer was waved down in the area by a pedestrian who said a man was shot and lying on the ground.

According to the sheriff's department, an argument occurred between one of the suspects and the victim. The suspect left the area and returned with the second suspect, after which a fight broke out. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and began firing.

Sheriff deputies arrived to the scene and found three men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other two were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 47-year-old man was shot in the upper and lower body and a 35-year-old man was shot in the lower body.

The two suspects were booked Saturday morning into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall.

