Tyler Island evacuation advisory downgraded to evacuation warning

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services says they’ve downgraded the evacuation advisory in place for Tyler Island residents to an evacuation warning.

The area’s residents are now being allowed back into the area, though a potential still remains for another evacuation.

The repairs to the levee continue and are working. However, the repairs won’t see their true test until the next wave of storms move in later this week, officials say.

Tyler Island residents are strongly advised to take any precautionary steps to protect people or property.

Copyright 2017 KXTV