Uber passengers in San Francisco worry their driver may have been drinking alcohol while driving them.

The whole point of ordering an Uber is to get home safely if you've had a few drinks, right?

Well apparently not for two San Francisco residents, who reached out to ABC10's Frances Wang after what they say was an especially uncomfortable Uber ride. They asked to remain anonymous.

The two were heading to a Super Bowl party on Sunday, when they saw what looked like a beer bottle in the driver's cup holder. They said they assumed another passenger left it behind, until they saw their driver drink out of the bottle twice during the ride.

The passengers said they Googled the bottle's name and label and it appeared to be alcoholic.

Although they say the driver wasn't driving erratically, he apparently was not friendly and they didn't feel safe. They say the driver rolled through multiple stop signs.

The passengers have filed a report with Uber and are waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol initially said more research needed to be done on this specific drink, known as Kvass, a traditional Slavic of Baltic fermented beverage. The spokesperson confirmed that this specific drink in question was legal, because it only had .5% of alcohol in it. The threshold for the USDA is anything containing over .5%.

Sacramento Police said it would be an interesting case. However, if they pulled over a car for a traffic stop with the bottle opened inside, they would evaluate the driver for impairment.

Whether or not drinking what looks like beer, even if it has minimal alcohol, is professional as an Uber driver may be another debate.

ABC10 has also reached out to the company and is waiting to hear back.

