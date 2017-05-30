UC Davis among top 10 in Forbes best value college rankings

UC Davis students react to news that tuition will go up for the first time in 7 years.

As high school graduations are set to begin across the country, that means most students will be heading off to college. And if they're sticking to Northern California, then they're heading to a good valued school.

Forbes recently released rankings of 2017's best value colleges in the United States.

Of the 300 colleges ranked, five California schools made the top 10 and four were schools in the University of California system.

Local UC Davis was one of those, sliding in at number nine. The in-state tuition is at approximately $13,000 with the student population being around 37,000, according to Forbes.

UC Berekely claimed the number one overall spot while southern California's well-known UCLA was right behind at number two. Stanford took number seven as UC Irvine followed at eight.

The next California school, outside of the top 10, to make an appearance was UC San Diego, which just barely missed the cut, ranking at number 11.

Sacramento's own Sacramento State showed up as well. The local four-year state college came in at number 258 and was the 11th ranked California state school.

