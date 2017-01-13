KXTV
Close

UC Davis Chancellor confirms Martin Shkreli attending event

ABC10 Staff , KXTV 4:37 PM. PST January 13, 2017

The rumors are over as Martin Shkreli will be a guest speaker tonight at a UC Davis event featuring Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos,, according to UC Davis Interim Chancellor  Ralph J. Hexter.

Copyright 2016 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories