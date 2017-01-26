UC Davis students react to first tuition increase in 7 years

UC Davis students react to news that tuition will go up for the first time in 7 years.

On Thursday, the University of California Board of Regents approved the first tuition increase in seven years.

Starting in fall 2017, the annual tuition will go up by $282. Students will have to also pay an extra service fee of $54.

School officials said the money will go towards hiring more faculty and providing students with more counseling and tutoring. They also added that it won't affect students under financial aid, which is about two-thirds of California undergraduates.

In a news release on the University of California website, President Janet Napolitano said to the board on Wednesday that the financial aid awards for most students would rise by more than the tuition increases.

Some UC Davis students aren't so sure, especially if tuition continues to increase.

Grace Sim is a senior, so she'll just miss the tuition increase, but she's worried about her little sister who's still a freshman in high school.

Amory Meltzer is a grad student and just happened to be at UC Davis the six years with no tuition increase. But as a leader in the UC Student Association, an organization of students representing all ten campuses, it's still a major concern.

"It plays a role into the overall wellbeing of a student," Meltzer said. "They're thinking how they can pay tuition, does that mean another job?"

UC officials say they need to raise tuition to keep a high quality of education as they admit more students. In fact, fall 2016 saw about 7,500 more undergraduates than 2015 - the largest one-year enrollment increase since World War II.

Many UC Davis students worry that tuition will only continue to rise. Some say they wouldn't be surprised if students stick with community college or leave California altogether.

"I think that's the struggle everybody's going through right now," said Amber Jacobson, a junior. "They're thinking I'm only at community college and I already owe so much money."

"I would say for a win-win, I'd love to see more California support of the UC system," said Meltzer. "The state needs to step up to the plate."



