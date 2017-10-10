UC Davis veterinary school ready to assist with wildfires

As wildfires continue to rip throughout California, the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM) is stepping up to help officials and animals get through the devastating emergency.

“As a community, I know we all grieve the loss and devastation associated with the multitude of fires in Northern California that our regional neighbors are experiencing,” said Michael Lairmore, dean of the SVM. “As in times of natural disaster, we stand ready to assist with the animal victims and their owners caught in the path of these fires. We have a number of activities already underway and resources available to respond to official county and state requests.”

The SVM has already deployed a group of four from the hospital’s Large Animal Field Service to provide veterinary care assistance at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. The school has has an emergency and disaster team on stand-by to deploy once requested by officials. SVM is getting ready to accept and treat animal wildfire victims.

Dr. Claudia Sonder, the outreach director for the Center for Equine Health who lives in the Napa area, is coordinating with local veterinarians to provide medical assistance in the field. The SVM is also coordinating with the California Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA).

