Unidentified sailor gets proper burial

For 75 years his remains were unidentified.

On Friday, a World War II sailor got the proper burial he deserved. Navy coxswain Vern Knipp was killed December 7, 1941 during the attack on Pearl Harbor. His body was found but never identified. Since his death, Knipps remains were buried at The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. His body was exhumed two years ago and thanks to DNA technology, his remains were identified.

Today family members brought Vern Knipp home and his 91-year-old sister Evelyn Blakely buried him at the Auburn Cemetery. Vern Knipp served on the U.S.S Oklahoma. The ship that sustained some of the worst damage during the attack on Pear Harbor. His remains were buried alongside 46 other unidentifiable service members from the ship.

Vern Knipp was 22 when he died. His mother and sister wrote countless letters to the military hoping to find answers on his remains. More than 400,000 service men died during World War II and over 73,000 of those lost are still unaccounted for. On this Memorial day weekend... The navy brought another one of our hero's home to rest.

