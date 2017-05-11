Undeclared peanuts in lot of Trader Joe's Mochi Ice Cream prompts recall

(Photo: Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe's announced Wednesday they're issuing a recall call on a batch of ice cream due to peanuts in the product that's not listed on the ingredients.

In a release, the company said the item being recalled is the Mikawaya Chocolate Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream (UPC 070934990609) with the code "LOT 090-17".





People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date.

All of the affected Mikawaya Chocolate Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream has been removed from sale and destroyed, according to Trader Joe's.

If you purchased any Chocolate Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream with the affected code and have a peanut allergy, you should not eat it. Trader Joe's advise that you throw it out or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.





If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.

You can also view this recall on Trader Joe's website.

