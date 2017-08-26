Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Unity Museum: 'The timing could not be any better.'

Saturday marked the grand opening of the Sacramento Unity Center at the California Museum—a 4,000-square-foot interactive center dedicated to the state’s diverse group of people, customs and culture.

The museum encourages visitors to take an interactive stance on hate and intolerance. The center, and other California Museum exhibits, were open to the public Saturday.

Guest speakers included Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Dolores Huerta and Stuart Milk.

