Close Update on Alexandria shooting that injured Congressman Steve Scalise KXTV Breaking News 1 KXTV 2:48 PM. PDT June 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Update on Alexandria shooting that injured Congressman Steve Scalise © 2017 KXTV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KXTV Breaking News Mother remains missing after fishing at Feather River Park WUSA Breaking News Community rallies around 'Dancing Dan' after brutal attack 12-year-old girl fatally hit by car President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Aly Yeoman's cause of death released by authorities Folsom set to grow with new developments Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown Stockton businesses forced to shutter More Stories Victim indentified in Placerville stabbing, child… Jun 14, 2017, 12:36 p.m. Gunman shoots coworkers at San Francisco UPS… Jun 14, 2017, 10:01 a.m. Body of missing Woodland mother found Jun 14, 2017, 9:24 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs