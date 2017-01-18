UPDATE: Storm causing power outages in Sacramento counties

SMUD image of power outages in Sacramento counties. (Photo: SMUD.org)

There are currently over 259 outages in the Sacramento counties affecting more than 78,000 people, according to SMUD.

SMUD took to Twitter and continues to update people on what's happening on outages, repairs and etc.:

With outage map currently down, will provide over numbers here every 15 minutes. 251 outages, 77,406 customers without power. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

206 outages affecting 67,000 customers. Crews working hard to restore power. Appreciate people's patience. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

About 130 outages affecting 32,000 customers at 6 p.m. due to winds. Full complement of crews and troubleshooters working to restore power — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

We currently have 52 outages impacting approx. 3,500 customers. We appreciate everyone's patience while we work to make repairs. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

We will continue to work with all hands on deck 24/7 until all customers are restored. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/XSjoZPnrjR — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 19, 2017

