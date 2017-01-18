KXTV
UPDATE: Storm causing power outages in Sacramento counties

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 7:27 PM. PST January 18, 2017

There are currently over 259 outages in the Sacramento counties affecting more than 78,000 people, according to SMUD.

SMUD took to Twitter and continues to update people on what's happening on outages, repairs and etc.:

To check if power is on or off in your area click here.

Stay with ABC10 for updated information for these outages.

