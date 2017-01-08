UPDATE: Sunday's storm causing power outages

Power outage generic. (Photo: AP Graphics)

Sunday’s storm is resulting in people sitting at home in the dark.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) website is reporting more than 10,000 customers in Amador and Calaveras County without power. Pine Grove was hit the hardest with over 6,000 customers losing power.

From Evelyn Escalera with PG&E Stockton has experienced about 11,700 power outages. The main outage is concentrated in Fiddletown, west of Haley.

In Pine Grove near Valley Springs, Fiddletown and Oleta, the power will be restored for 10,600 people late afternoon, according to ABC10 reporter.

SMUD is reporting that the greater Sacramento area, including Elk Grove and up to Citrus Heights, is experiencing a minor outage, only affecting about 500 customers.

