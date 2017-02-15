Protests after ICE arrests immigrant 'dreamer' near Seattle

SEATTLE - A man who was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation by the Obama administration has been taken into custody in the Seattle area in what could be the first case of its kind in the country.
23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina was arrested last Friday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
Civil rights attorneys have now filed a federal lawsuit, challenging what they call the "unconstitutional detention" of Ramirez Medina.
Related: Complaint on Dreamer arrest
An attorney with the Northwest Immigrant Rights Projects, one of many co-counsels on Ramirez Medina's case, told KING 5 he hopes it was all a big misunderstanding and that the young man was taken into custody by mistake.
A spokesperson for ICE tells a different story.
"Ramirez Medina is "a self-admitted gang member," Rose Richeson, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson, said in a statement. "He was taken into custody based on his gang affiliation and "risk to public safety."
Mark Rosenbaum, Ramirez Medina's attorney, said Richeson's statement was "inaccurate" and that Ramirez Medina "unequivocally denies being in a gang."
"While in custody, he was repeatedly pressured by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to falsely admit affiliation," Rosenbaum wrote in a statement.
Attorneys said in their court filing that there was no probable cause for his arrest, and they believe Ramirez Medina has not committed any crime.
VIDEO: protest happening now at Northwest Detention Center, after 23 yr old "dreamer" was taken into custody by ICE agents in Seattle area pic.twitter.com/5vu5wnxjwJ— Heather Graf (@HeatherGrafK5) February 15, 2017
Protesters marched outside the detention center for several hours Tuesday night,, chanting "Free Daniel!" and "No one is illegal."
A status hearing on the case is set for 10 a.m. Friday in federal court. As of Tuesday night, the Trump administration had yet to weigh in on the matter.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs