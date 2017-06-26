US gives initial OK to California water tunnels

STOCKTON, CA - A watery ditch is seen just before dawn on Bethel Island, one of the residential islands surrounded by levees that hold back the higher waters of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta on September 29, 2005 west of Stockton. (Photo: (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images), 2005 Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. wildlife agencies have given critical first approval to California's ambitious $16 billion project to build two massive tunnels that would re-engineer the water system in the nation's most populous state.

The National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday that the project likely will not jeopardize endangered fish in the largest fresh-water estuary on the West Coast.

A series of other decisions are still needed from federal and state officials.

Gov. Jerry Brown's plans call for twin tunnels to ship water from the Sacramento River in Northern California. Backers say it will ensure a reliable water supply from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to farms and millions of residents, mostly in central and Southern California.

Opponents say it would further harm the delta and native fish nearing extinction.

© 2017 KXTV-TV