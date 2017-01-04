Utah family believes missing teenage son is in Sacramento

(Photo: Courtesy Sacramento Fire)

Police are on the lookout for a missing teenager from Utah after the boy’s family said they believe he is in the Sacramento area.

18-year-old Macin Darrin Smith was last seen on Sept. 1, 2015, in St. George, Utah.

Sacramento Fire tweeted out a picture and detailed description of Macin Tuesday night, saying he is about 6’4” and has blonde hair and blue eyes. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing size 14 Nike basketball shoes that were black with blue soles and green eyelets and accents.

Anyone with information about Macin’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact authorities.

Please be on the lookout for this missing young man from Utah. His family believes he is in Sacramento. Share & RT @SacPolice @metrofirepio pic.twitter.com/JiQ8sfgCPj — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 4, 2017

