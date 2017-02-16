Vacaville native; USS Frank Cable Sailor saves child's life

Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary 2nd Class Chase Slicer, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal for taking swift action and successfully resuscitating an unconscious child. (Photo: (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael M)

A Vacaville native and US Navy Sailor is being heralded as a hero for his swift, life-saving actions.

Chase Slicer, Machinist's Mate Auxiliary 2nd Class assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and Vacaville native, used his Navy training to save the life of a child he didn't know.

According to a press release from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs Office, Slicer was sitting at a red light in Haganta, Guam, last December when he saw a family frantically carrying a child into a floral shop. Slicer’s intuition to help was confirmed when he learned the child wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.

"There was no second guessing in my mind that if the baby needed help, I would be the one to do it," Slicer in the press release. "As far as I knew, I was the most qualified in the room."

Although the family didn’t speak English, he reassured them he would be able to help. About 30 seconds after beginning chest compressions, the child's eyes began to open. Shortly after, paramedics appeared and Slicer informed them of the situation and how he helped.

"You think you're ready for something like that, but when it actually happens, you revert back to your training," Slicer said. "It felt really good knowing that I had the potential of changing someone's life forever."

On Friday Jan. 28, Capt. Drew St. John, commanding officer of the USS Frank Cable, awarded Slicer with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his bravery and swift action.

"I've always tried to be a good citizen,” Slicer said in the release. “If people need help I always stop. I don't help people for the award. I appreciate the award but I did it because it's who I am."

Copyright 2017 KXTV