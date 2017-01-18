Vacaville police looking for suspected serial groper

Suspected serial groper (Jan. 17, 2017) (Photo: Vacaville Police Department)

Police are looking for a woman suspected of groping multiple people at a Vacaville Walmart this week.

The suspect entered the store on Helen Power Drive just after 11:30 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department, and grabbed a female sales associates groin before leaving the store. Police arrived after the suspect left.

On Monday, in a separate incident, the same woman entered the same Walmart store at around 10:30 a.m. Police said she grabbed a different sales associated by her groin, and as the suspect left the store she grabbed the groin of a man who was in the parking lot.

Store employees reported the last incident. Police are asking the male victim to come forward and contact the department.

Police said in both instances, the suspect is seen walking toward the rear of the old Sports Authority building before going out of view.

The suspect is described as a white female, 45 years old, 5-foot 5-inches tall, medium build and approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Vacaville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the woman.

If there are any other victims or anyone with information, the department asks you contact Special Victims Unit Detective Don McCoy at (707) 469-6611.

