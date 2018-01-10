Vallejo Police investigating fatal motorcycle accident near Columbus Parkway

The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident, which is the second fatal car collision of 2018 in Vallejo.

The department received a call at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday regarding an collision at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and North Ascot Parkway.

When officers arrived, they discovered a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Columbus Parkway at high speed when the driver failed to stop at a red light. The motorcyclist struck the right rear of a 2014 Dodge Durango, making a legal left turn onto North Ascot Parkway.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Durango didn't sustain any injuries.

The motorcycle being driven was reported stolen from the city of Benicia.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information about the collision contact Officer Waylon Boyce of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division at (707) 648-4013.

