Vehicle going the wrong way on I-5 ends in fiery crash, 6 killed

Six people have died after two cars collided on Interstate 5 just after midnight Sunday.

According to CHP Woodland, witnesses saw a Chevrolet driving the wrong way on I-5. When deputies arrived they found the two cars.

Investigators believe the Chevrolet collided with a Dodge while going the wrong direction on the interstate. After colliding, both cars burst into flames, killing the driver of the Chevrolet and 5 people inside the Dodge.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

