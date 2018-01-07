KXTV
Vehicle going the wrong way on I-5 ends in fiery crash, 6 killed

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:54 AM. PST January 07, 2018

Six people have died after two cars collided on Interstate 5 just after midnight Sunday. 

According to CHP Woodland, witnesses saw a Chevrolet driving the wrong way on I-5. When deputies arrived they found the two cars. 

Investigators believe the Chevrolet collided with  a Dodge while going the wrong direction on the interstate. After colliding, both cars burst into flames, killing the driver of the Chevrolet and 5 people inside the Dodge. 

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor. 

