Vehicle hits two pedestrians on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights, portion of road closed

Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle Saturday night in Citrus Heights resulting in serious injuries and a portion of Sunrise Boulevard being closed, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

The collision happened at approximately 6 p.m. The driver stopped at the scene and both pedestrians who were hit have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say to avoid Sunrise Boulevard between Antelope Road and Twin Oaks Ave due to the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

