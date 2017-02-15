Verify: Are there boils on the Oroville emergency spillway?

Water from the Oroville Dam Auxiliary Spillway at Lake Oroville continues to flow and has eroded the roadway just below the spillway that leads to the spillway boat ramp. The volume of water poses no flood threat downstream and should remain within the capacity of the Feather River and other channels to handle. Oroville Dam in Butte County itself remains safe with no imminent threat to the public. Photo taken February 12, 2017. Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources (Photo: Kelly M. Grow, Public Domain)

As additional rain is expected to move into Northern California, there are many questions on how the Oroville emergency spillway will hold up.

Many Butte, Yuba and Sutter county residents are preparing for the possibility of another evacuation following Sunday's mandatory orders.

The mandatory order was downgraded to an evacuation advisory Tuesday but people still want to know more about the situation and the possible outcomes.

ABC10 received a comment about the possibility of there being boils on the dam's emergency spillway.

"I understand that is not true," said Ted Thomas, chief spokesperson for the California Department of Water Resources (DWR).

In fact, the department said it hasn't received any reports about boils on any part of the Oroville Dam structure.

What is a boil?

A boil happens when water escapes upward to the surface of a soil layer due to pressure. When the water surfaces, it comes up in a ring, almost like a miniature volcano. Boils can be found under dams or levees and can be very dangerous because it's a sign a water-retaining structure is failing.

Boils occur when there is an imbalance in water levels in a dam or levee. The high water on one side creates pressure and pushes on any structural weakness.

So boils can appear on a levee or dam, but what about a spillway?

"You shouldn't see a boil on the spillway," said Jay Lund, Director at the Center for Watershed Sciences at UC Davis. "That would be very bad."

Engineers usually try to build spillways over bedrock, according to Lund. The Oroville Dam emergency spillway is concrete built on top of bedrock. The hillside the spillway sits on is earthen-covered and is eroding.

A boil would have to leak through bedrock in order to occur.

"I don't think it should be possible," Lund said.

If a boil did somehow occur on the spillway, crews would have to build a dike around the spillway or lower the water on the lake. However, this would only be a temporary solution.

A more permanent fix would be to build a grout curtain, which is a barrier which protects or strengthens the foundation of a dam from seepage.

"I would be pretty surprised if that happened," Lund said.

